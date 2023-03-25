Pennar Hall Warm Room, which opened on Monday October 10, has been funded by Pavs, Pembrokeshire County Cuncil and the Welsh Government.

Pembroke Dock Town Council has also shown its support by contributing to food provided each week.

Pembroke Dock's Bufferland ward county councillor, Michele Wiggins, explained why the community initiative was set up.

She said: “During the summer months, we realised with utility bills going up, cost of living crisis and Covid-19 still lingering around, it would be a bleak winter.”

Michelle, Tony Wilcox and Lionel Nutting hosted the Warm Room, with lots of help from Liz Cook, Sally Bearne and Carmel McNulty.

She added: “We provide so much more than just a warm room - company, companionship, friendship, refreshments, light lunches as well as advice from many professionals who have popped in.

“We posted leaflets throughout Pennar and Bufferland as many of these people that attend don't have social media.

“We've had lots of professionals in such as Mia and Sarah from Pavs, Jon the Digi coach, Frank from Frame, Take Me Too, and county councillor Jon Harvey.

“We've also had lots of school children in from Pennar Community School learning about the importance of community and are now organising a community garden at Pennar Hall.

This has been a hugely successful and beneficial venture particularly for those struggling through the Winter months..

“Our last one will be Monday March 27 but we hope to run a coffee morning after Easter to continue to support our local community.”