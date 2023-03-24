Sky gazers and photographers alike took to social media this morning to show off the snaps they had captured of the Northern Lights.

A Met Office spokesperson said a moderate (G3) geomagnetic storm last night had been likely to result in aurora sightings across central and northern parts of the UK, dependent on cloud cover.

The spokesperson said: "Enhanced solar wind conditions currently being observed are likely to mean an enhancement to the auroral oval into the coming UTC overnight period at least, with probabilities of similar-scale events then waning over the UTC weekend.

"Expected activity may see observable aurora over Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes."

☀ A moderate (G3) geomagnetic storm in in progress, likely due to the arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the sun on the 20th March.



There is the chance of aurora sightings across central and northern parts of the UK tonight, although cloud cover may limit this. pic.twitter.com/910Rbb9PAu — Met Office Space (@MetOfficeSpace) March 23, 2023

The sightings come less than a month after the Aurora Borealis was last sited across Wales.

Sightings of the Northern Lights were reported everywhere from North Wales to Pembrokeshire.

Did you capture any photos of the aurora last night? https://t.co/bA3sIhTqQ1 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 24, 2023

Dark Sky Wales was monitoring the lights, updating Facebook users as to the warnings in place and when it was most likely to catch a glimpse of the display.

Posting on Facebook this morning, they said: "Another wonderful auroral display in Wales!"

One photographer showed off his picture of the Northern Lights over the Carew Castle and Tidal Mill.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill shared the picture and said: "Aurora visible over Carew again last night! Wow!"

Can I see the Northern Lights tonight?





Sitings of the Northern Lights could be possible tonight and tomorrow according to the Met Office.

A Met Office spokesperson said geomagnetic storm conditions, which result in sitings of the Northern Lights, were due to begin gradually declining tonight, but with isolated moderate conditions in places.

Some amazing images coming live from Shetland of the Aurora this evening https://t.co/ida4VuO0sA



Have you managed a glimpse? pic.twitter.com/ABBy8t3cQA — Met Office (@metoffice) March 23, 2023

The spokesperson said: "Initial G2-G3 Moderate/Strong geomagnetic storm conditions are expected, these gradually declining to Active to G1/Minor storm conditions overnight and during tomorrow (25th), but with a chance of isolated G2/Moderate storm conditions due to the arrival of the HSS from CH86/-.

"From day 3 (26th) a gradual decline to Unsettled to Active conditions is expected."