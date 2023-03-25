A back-to-nature project in Pembrokeshire which offers woodland crafts to aid wellbeing has received £9,800 funding from the National Lottery Community Fund..
The Milkwood Project was set up some 18 months ago in an idyllic woodland setting in Llawhaden.
Its reputation has been growing as a peaceful venue for individuals and groups to enjoy outdoor woodland activities and therapeutic woodwork workshops.
With the emphasis on enhancing people’s mental health and physical well-being, activities include basket-weaving, bowl-turning, spoon-carving, fire-lighting and cookng and pole lathe turning.
The recently-awarded National Lottery funding means it can now extend its range and frequency of activities, with some taking place in the new roundhouse on the site.
Project secretary Lynne Crompton said: “Woodland crafts such as spoon- making, whittling, bowl-turning are available to groups or individuals who would benefit from time spent in this peaceful contemplative environment.
"Groups such as Men's Sheds, Roots to Recovery, Papyrus and individuals have already signed up.
"We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received and look forward to enabling people to share this space and enjoy peace and comfort and chance to learn new skills.”
For more information, see www.theMilkwoodproject.org
