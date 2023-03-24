A shoplifter's household goods haul worth hundreds of pounds has been checked out in court.
Francis Wallace, 35, of King Street, Pembroke Dock appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday March 22.
He pleaded guilty to stealing household items to the value of £375.77 from Aldi in Pembroke Dock and attempting to steal similar items worth £276 from the nearby B&M Stores.
Both offences were committed on January 7.
On the theft charge, Wallace was fined £120, and must also pay £85 costs and £166 compensatioon.
No separate penalty was imposed on the charge of attempted theft.
