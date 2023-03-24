Francis Wallace, 35, of King Street, Pembroke Dock appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday March 22.

He pleaded guilty to stealing household items to the value of £375.77 from Aldi in Pembroke Dock and attempting to steal similar items worth £276 from the nearby B&M Stores.

Both offences were committed on January 7.

On the theft charge, Wallace was fined £120, and must also pay £85 costs and £166 compensatioon.

No separate penalty was imposed on the charge of attempted theft.