Lee Francis Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels, previously admitted sending a fake bomb to an address in Flushing, Cornwall, which led to the coastal village being shut down.

He initially denied the charge, but admitted it at Swansea Crown Court on February 17.

He had also previously admitted a charge of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety to the same recipient as the hoax bomb.

Moody was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court today – March 24 – and appeared via video link from HMP Swansea where he has been detained on remand.

Dafydd Thomas, defending, requested an adjournment in the sentencing as after reading the lengthy pre-sentence report, they believed a full medical report would be needed to ensure the correct length of jail time, due to mental health conditions mentioned including PTSD.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters adjourned the case to April 28, remanding Moody in custody.

The bomb disposal team’s robot that was used in Flushing to inspect the suspicious package in January. (Image: Jeremy Ward)