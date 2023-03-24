The sentencing of a man who sent a hoax bomb that shut down a village has been adjourned.
Lee Francis Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels, previously admitted sending a fake bomb to an address in Flushing, Cornwall, which led to the coastal village being shut down.
He initially denied the charge, but admitted it at Swansea Crown Court on February 17.
He had also previously admitted a charge of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety to the same recipient as the hoax bomb.
Moody was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court today – March 24 – and appeared via video link from HMP Swansea where he has been detained on remand.
Dafydd Thomas, defending, requested an adjournment in the sentencing as after reading the lengthy pre-sentence report, they believed a full medical report would be needed to ensure the correct length of jail time, due to mental health conditions mentioned including PTSD.
His Honour Judge Geraint Walters adjourned the case to April 28, remanding Moody in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here