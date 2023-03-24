Live

Search continues for Jai, reported missing in Pembroke Dock area

By Ruth Davies

  • The search continues for a man reported missing in the Pembroke Dock area;
  • Searches for 40 year-old Jai have been launched on land and sea since Monday;
  • A search has focused on the area around Hobbs Point following a sighting of him;
  • Searches include the marine unit, with a specialist sonar device, and a drone;
  • South Wales Police’s dive team and the Coastguard have been involved in the search;
  • Police officers are continuing with missing person enquiries;
  • Two new images have also been released by Dyfed-Powys, including a CCTV image.

