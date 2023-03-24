James Allchurch, 51, of Church House, in Gelli, Pembrokeshire, denies 15 charges of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred over a two-year period.

The podcasts were uploaded to a website called Radio Aryan, which was later renamed to Radio Albion.

The jury heard that Allchurch said: “The minorities are weapons used against us.

“Personally, I save my hate for the devil.”

Emily Baxter, defending, asked Allchurch whether this incited hatred against minorities.

“It’s the opposite. It’s telling people not to hate minorities,” he said.

Allchurch was asked about his use of the word “genocide”.

“I’ve modified that now,” he said. “It means creating conditions which cause the replacement of one group with another.”

“That word conjures up images of mass slaughter. Is that what you are referring to?,” Ms Baxter asked.

“No, it is not,” said Allchurch.

“Is that what you say is occurring in Britain?,” said Ms Baxter.

“That appears to be occurring. Demographic replacement,” Allchurch claimed.

James Allchurch denies stirring up racial hatred through his podcast. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

The court heard about a ‘start here’ section for visitors to the renamed Radio Albion.

The text included: “We should be doing all we can to lawfully prevent white genocide…and helping those around us in our white community.”

Allchurch was asked what impression this gave.

“A non-violent one. And one that correctly apportions blame on government policy,” he said.

He was asked about the name change from Radio Aryan to Radio Albion.

“We thought Aryan was limiting us,” he said. “We thought it’s too difficult to rehabilitate [the word Aryan].”

“Because it has negative connotations?,” said Ms Baxter.

“Yes,” he replied.

Allchurch said his earlier podcasts were “the foundation for the more objective view we have today.”

He denied that listeners would take the views expressed in these in isolation.

When asked what his listeners thought of what he described as his “evolving” views, he said: “They like it. They have taken part in forming a community-based organisation. They approve.”

The trial continues.