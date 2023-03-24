Colin and Donna Brown, 61 and 40 respectively, of India Row, Monkton, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on March 24 where they were sentenced for four charges relating to food hygiene.

The pair were facing seven charges in the case, which was brought against them by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The pair admitted a charge of failing to protect from food contamination which related to crab meat they got from Milford Haven harbour, which contained listeria.

This was for a period between June 26, 2020, and September 24, 2020.

They also admitted a charge of putting unfit food on the market for the same dates.

They also admitted a charge of continuing to trade after being prohibited from doing so and a charge of setting up a food establishment when they were prohibited from doing so.

The court heard from prosecutor Lee Reynolds KC that the couple were running the family business and the local authority were working with the Browns over a significant period of time because of concerns about the outbreak of listeria in the business premises, which led to people falling ill and contracting the bacteria.

Mr Reynolds said that the meat contained 30 times the legal limit of listeria allowed in produce fit for sale and found that the premises used was unhygienic.

The council issued a number of enforcement notices for how the couple could improve, and then closure notices when these were not carried out.

Despite the closure notices, the pair continued to trade the tainted meat.

Mr Thomas, defending Mr Brown, said that the business – which had been his father’s and he worked at since leaving school, and went on to take over – was no longer trading.

He said that the couple had been going through a number of tragedies, including the death of Mr Brown’s daughter and father, his mother being diagnosed with dementia and his wife’s ailing health – for whom he is now the primary carer – and that both are receiving benefits.

Mrs Brown’s defence explained how she was in an administrative role in the company and had expressed a desire to leave the company but this had not gone through at the time and that she was remorseful about the incidents.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters said: “Food hygiene is not a trivial matter. It’s purpose is to protect public health.”

He said this was a very serious case, saying: “You were processing crab meat and the levels of listeria found were astonishingly high and there are some instances of people developing the condition.”

He continued that they led investigators on a 'cat and mouse chase' and that the law states a prison sentence is the usual route and if it had been a death they were dealing with, it would have been immediate.

He sentenced Colin Brown to nine months in prison for each of the charges, to run concurrently, suspended for two years. He also has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £156 surcharge.

Donna Brown was sentenced to six months in prison for each of the charges, to run concurrently, suspended for two years. She has to pay £128 surcharge and carry our 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

An indefinite hygiene prohibition order was placed on both banning them from having a part in the management of any food establishment.