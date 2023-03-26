Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies a charge of murder, claiming that Lola was knocked down the stairs by the family dog.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, is also on trial at Swansea Crown Court, and denies causing or allowing her daughter's death.

The prosecution have now concluded their case, and the defence will make their cases this week before the jury makes its decision.

Lola James died after suffering “catastrophic” head trauma. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

This week, the court heard James’ and Bevan’s police interviews.

Bevan told officers: “I could see Lola at the top of the stairs.

“I asked her ‘Do you want cereal, babe?’. She said yeah.

“The dog’s obviously heard us talking. Next thing I know I hear I think it was two or three massive bangs.

“She’s on the floor.

“That’s where I panicked.”

Officers suspect the incident took place shortly after 6.30am on July 17, 2020.

Bevan messaged his mum for advice at 6.48am, and she replied at 6.56am saying to take Lola to A&E and to wake up James.

At 7.28am, Bevan messaged his mum asking her to call an ambulance.

James was woken up, and rang an ambulance at 7.31am.

“It’s just blind panic,” he said when asked why it took almost an hour for an ambulance to be called.

Kyle Bevan, 31, denies the murder of Lola James in July 2020. (Image: Facebook)

Police told Bevan Lola sustained extensive severe head trauma, a bleed on the brain, and multiple and severe bruising.

“I didn’t beat her up to that extent. I haven’t done nothing to her,” he said.

“She’s f****** gone down the stairs mate. I’ve seen it in episodes of EastEnders and stuff.”

The officers told Bevan that Lola’s injuries were “red flag” for abuse.

“That’s their opinion isn’t it,” Bevan replied.

Bevan was messaging James as she travelled to the hospital. It was suggested he was trying to tell James what to tell the police, which he denied.

Sinead James denies causing or allowing the death of her daughter Lola James. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

The court heard multiple examples of James’ children being hurt when in the care of Bevan, including three times where he alleged their injuries were caused by the dog.

“It’s happened when Kyle has been around the children but you’ve failed to do anything about that, haven’t you?,” officers said.

“Your children are getting harmed.”

James said she never thought her children were in “major danger” from Bevan.

She did admit Bevan showed “some” behaviours of domestic abusers, and that she was “scared” of him.

The court also heard about Bevan’s drug use, and James described two occasions when he was “off his face”.

The trial continues.