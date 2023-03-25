To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Susan Scott (Sageston)

The death occurred on Wednesday, March 8 at Withybush Hospital of Susan Scott, aged 74 years of Bartletts Well Road, Sageston. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mum of Gill and Garry and mother-in-law to Dean and Clare. Cherished nanny Sue to Jack and Kyle.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Tuesday, March 28 at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu for The Brainstrust c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Christopher John Craig Snr. (Hakin)

Peacefully on Friday, March 10, Chris (former Hakin football and rugby player). Beloved husband of the late Karen, devoted father of Thomas, Georgia, Chris Jnr. and Jade.

Funeral service on Friday, March 31 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. Open for flowers. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Valerie Joy Gau (Haverfordwest)

Valerie passed away peacefully at Montrose Residential Home, Haverfordwest on February 25, aged 89 years. Much-loved and loving mother of Sarah and the late Simon, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Friday, March 24, service at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations may be sent to the local Animal Rescue Centre at https://www.greenacresrescue.org.uk/ All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

J. Howard Gibbon (Whitland)

Peacefully on Monday, March 13, at Glangwili Hospital Carmarthen, Howard, of Pwllywhead, Whitland, in his 101st year, beloved husband of the late Katie, dear father of Jeffrey, William and the late Ann, respected father-in-law of Val, loving dadcu and proud hen-ddadcu.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Whitland, on Thursday, March 30 at 10.30am followed by interment at Nasareth Cemetery, North Road, Whitland. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Meddygfa Taf Surgery and The C.D Unit at Glangwili Hospital.(Cheques payable to 'Donation Account' please) c/o to Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. 01437 563319.

Dilys Holloway (Tregwynt)

Passed away at Withybush Hospital on March 8 aged 92 years. Darling wife of Bill for 68 years and beloved mother of Cali, Susie, Peter and Rachel. Grandmother of Gabriel, Beatrix, Elliott and Ronan and great grandmother of Hugo. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Reception afterwards at Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth. There will be family flowers with donations in lieu if so desired to Granston Church c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Nigel Robert Davies (Pembroke)

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Nigel Robert Davies, of Chapel Hill, Pembroke. He was 73. Beloved husband of Helen, loving father of Helen and stepfather to Diane and Mark.

The funeral was held on Wednesday, March 22 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for The Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Nansi Thomas (St. Davids)

Passed away peacefully at Parc y Llyn Care Home on March 14 aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wyn and Ann. Devoted and much loved mam to her grandchildren Catherine and David, Sarah and Ifan and her great grandchildren Samuel, Lewys and Mali.

Funeral service at the W.G. Mathias Chapel of Rest, New Street, St. Davids on Monday, March 27 at 1pm to be followed by interment in Tretio Cemetery. Family flowers with donations in memory for Dementia UK c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU.

Dilys Winifred Yea (Maidenwells)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 15 of Dilys Winifred Yea, aged 75 years of Maidenwells. Devoted wife of Alan. Dearly loved mum of Nigel and Mark and mother-in-law to Deborah and Fiona. Loving grandma of Jenna, Finnley, Harriet and Georgia. Dilys will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 5 at St Faith & Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation which may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk