OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.
We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.
Each week, we set our members a theme and currently we are looking at specific places in the county and this week, the theme was Tenby. We received dozens of submissions of interesting pictures, mainly focusing on stunning views across the water and the colourful houses.
Here are a few of our favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook.
