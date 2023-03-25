OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we set our members a theme and currently we are looking at specific places in the county and this week, the theme was Tenby. We received dozens of submissions of interesting pictures, mainly focusing on stunning views across the water and the colourful houses.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Tenby's colourful houses. Picture: Verity JamesTenby's colourful houses. Picture: Verity James

Western Telegraph: Tenby harbour. Picture: Ewen ArkinsonTenby harbour. Picture: Ewen Arkinson

Western Telegraph: Tenby harbour. Picture: Kath BrookesTenby harbour. Picture: Kath Brookes

Western Telegraph: Tenby's wall. Picture: Ian WestTenby's wall. Picture: Ian West

Western Telegraph: Tenby. Picture: Liam WoolleyTenby. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Tenby lifeboat station. Picture: Jessica GethinTenby lifeboat station. Picture: Jessica Gethin

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook.