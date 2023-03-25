Michael Lockwood, 50, of Fern Hill Road, Merlins Bridge, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was caught on September 23 doing 79mph in an MG HS on the A48 Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £40, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dylan Gareth Thomas, 51, of Llanychaer, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was caught on September 23 doing 79mph in an Audi Q3 on the A48 Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £203, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £81 surcharge and £90 costs.

Melissa Thompson, 26, of St Lawrence Avenue, Hakin,was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 13.

She was caught on September 23 doing 82mph in a Ford Galaxy on the A48 Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jason Harris, 35, of Maes yr Odyn, Narberth, was found guilty of speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 13.

He was caught on September 3 doing 57mph in a Volkswagen Tiguan on the M4 at Port Talbot, where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.