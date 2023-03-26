A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined for assault.
Nathan Poole, 22, of Ferry Terrace, Pembroke Dock, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 16.
He admitted a charge of assault by beating relating to February 7 when he assaulted another individual by beating in Pembroke Dock.
He also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which related to the above offence.
He was ordered to pay £120 fine, £100 compensation, £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
