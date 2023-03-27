Brian Ainsley Collins, 57, of Jubilee Way, Newport, admitted two charges including driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.

He was caught driving a Nissan Note Acenta on August 3 on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Pemblewin, Narberth, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He also admitted a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence due to the fact that he was driving on an expired provisional licence and was not displaying L plates.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £251 fine, £100 surcharge and £90 costs.

Edward Roxborough, 29, of Llangynin, St Clears, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.

He was caught on June 24 driving a Ford Tran on Llangunnor Road, Carmarthen when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £400, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £160 surcharge. He avoided a driving ban due to mitigating circumstances.