THESE two drivers were recently in court for having no insurance.
Brian Ainsley Collins, 57, of Jubilee Way, Newport, admitted two charges including driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.
He was caught driving a Nissan Note Acenta on August 3 on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Pemblewin, Narberth, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.
He also admitted a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence due to the fact that he was driving on an expired provisional licence and was not displaying L plates.
He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £251 fine, £100 surcharge and £90 costs.
Edward Roxborough, 29, of Llangynin, St Clears, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.
He was caught on June 24 driving a Ford Tran on Llangunnor Road, Carmarthen when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.
He was fined £400, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £160 surcharge. He avoided a driving ban due to mitigating circumstances.
