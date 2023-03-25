The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel this week have been published.

Prices from forecourts throughout the county have been collated by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch which posts twice-weekly updates on the top ten cheapest fuel pumps for both diesel and unleaded in the county.

Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:

Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.7p

Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven

No. 2 - 139.7p

Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 3 - 139.9p

Crossways, Neyland

Green Garage, Pembroke

Robeston Wathen

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

Tesco, Milford Haven

Pelcomb

Crymych

No. 4 - 141.9p

Tesco, Haverfordwest

Morrisons, Haverfordwest

Ocean Haze, St Davids

Texaco, Withybush

No. 5 - 142.9p

Letterston

Square and Compass

No. 6 - 143.9p

Lamphey

Eglwyswrw

FiveWays Tenby

Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 7 - 144.9p

Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 8 - 145.9p

Dinas Cross

Fishguard Pentre Garage

Llanddewi Velfrey

Gernant Garage, Maenclochog

No. 9 - 146.9p

Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen

No. 10 - 147.9p

Pentlepoir The Old Pump

Pentlepoir Murco Garage

Highest: 150.9p Goodwick

 

Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 144.9p

Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 149.9p

Begelly/Kilgetty

FiveWays Tenby

No. 3 - 152.9p

Robeston Wathen

No. 4 - 154.9p

Gernant, Maenclochog

No. 5 - 155.9p

Lamphey

Crymych

No. 6 - 156.7p

Gulf, North Road, Milford

No. 7 - 156.9p

Eglwyswrw

Crossways, Neyland

No. 8 - 157.9p

Green Garage, Pembroke

Llandewi Velfrey

Pentlepoir The Old Pump

Pentlepoir Murco Garage

Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen

No. 9 - 158.7p

Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 10 - 158.9p

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

Ocean Haze, St Davids

Tesco, Milford Haven

Highest: 168.9p Goodwick

 