The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel this week have been published.
Prices from forecourts throughout the county have been collated by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch which posts twice-weekly updates on the top ten cheapest fuel pumps for both diesel and unleaded in the county.
Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 136.7p
Gulf, North Road, Milford Haven
No. 2 - 139.7p
Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 139.9p
Crossways, Neyland
Green Garage, Pembroke
Robeston Wathen
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
Tesco, Milford Haven
Pelcomb
Crymych
No. 4 - 141.9p
Tesco, Haverfordwest
Morrisons, Haverfordwest
Ocean Haze, St Davids
Texaco, Withybush
No. 5 - 142.9p
Letterston
Square and Compass
No. 6 - 143.9p
Lamphey
Eglwyswrw
FiveWays Tenby
Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 7 - 144.9p
Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 8 - 145.9p
Dinas Cross
Fishguard Pentre Garage
Llanddewi Velfrey
Gernant Garage, Maenclochog
No. 9 - 146.9p
Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen
No. 10 - 147.9p
Pentlepoir The Old Pump
Pentlepoir Murco Garage
Highest: 150.9p Goodwick
Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 144.9p
Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 149.9p
Begelly/Kilgetty
FiveWays Tenby
No. 3 - 152.9p
Robeston Wathen
No. 4 - 154.9p
Gernant, Maenclochog
No. 5 - 155.9p
Lamphey
Crymych
No. 6 - 156.7p
Gulf, North Road, Milford
No. 7 - 156.9p
Eglwyswrw
Crossways, Neyland
No. 8 - 157.9p
Green Garage, Pembroke
Llandewi Velfrey
Pentlepoir The Old Pump
Pentlepoir Murco Garage
Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen
No. 9 - 158.7p
Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 10 - 158.9p
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
Ocean Haze, St Davids
Tesco, Milford Haven
Highest: 168.9p Goodwick
