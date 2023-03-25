Following the relocation of Haverfordwest High School to its new location in Prendergast, the overall usage of the dome on the former Tasker Milward School site has reduced significantly.

The tennis club has been in discussions with Pembrokeshire County Council and Tennis Wales regarding a trial period to manage its running. The plan includes launching a survey to establish whether there is an appetite in extending public access.

As many people as possible, not just the tennis community, are asked to give their views so the club may establish the level of interest and demand for the facility.

Haverfordwest LTC chairman Dean Richards said: “The chance to retain and manage the indoor tennis courts at Haverfordwest is not only a great opportunity for the club but for the wider tennis playing community in Pembrokeshire.

“With wetter winters and occasional summers, indoor courts are becoming increasingly necessary and it would be such a shame to lose the ones we have.

“With the secondary school moving to its new location, there is a potential to utilise more time at the dome.

"Knowing whether there is a demand for the courts and multi-use area during the day and evenings will allow us to develop a plan for operation.

“We want to demonstrate the need for this fabulous provision and ask that as many people as possible complete the survey.”

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/pembs-tennis-survey or on the tennis club’s website or social media platforms.