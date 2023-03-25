Residents that currently receive Council Tax Reduction, due to low income, will get the payments as part of a scheme from the Department for Works and Pension - administered through their local councils.

The money is coming from the Government’s Household Support Fund and is to support residents with the cost of living crisis.

If there are children in the household, there could be an additional payment of £20 for every eligible child.

Residents do not need to apply for these payments.

If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, you will be sent a voucher that you can exchange at the Post Office for cash.

Check with your local council to see if they are supporting the scheme. The payment is a discretionary payment being made by some, but not all councils

While most households should have had the payments by now, there are some exceptions and people who haven't received it who should be eligible - should contact their local authority.

This funding covers the period 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023 inclusive - with payments to be paid on Saturday (March 25).