Plans to start moving migrants out of hotels and into the bases - or even disused ferries - are expected to be announced within weeks.

Ministers have already signalled that they want to end the use of hotels as asylum seeker accommodation.

Penally Camp was the controversial venue for asylum seekers for six months between September 2020 to March 2021.

In that time there were protests from both inside and outside the camp.

The camp housed up to 250 men at any one time, and a 30-strong group of them took to the streets in a march to show their unhappiness at their 'prison-like' environment.

The camp received an inspection from the Home Office, when it was desctibed as ‘impoverished, run-down and unsuitable’, recalled Plaid Cymru Westminster leader and Home Affairs spokesperson, Liz Saville Roberts MP:

She added: "They found the vast majority of people housed there to be feeling depressed and hopeless.

“Penally was thankfully shut down and people were moved to more appropriate accommodation. But this Tory government learned nothing from their failures.

“Reports of plans to move asylum seekers to army bases within weeks shows yet again that this Tory government is driven by cruelty not policy outcomes.”