But when she realised that this dragon was inspired by the Pembrokeshire coastline that features in her work, she was delighted to embrace the project.

Writer Catherine Thomas, a long-time admirer of Naomi’s striking watercolours, made the request when she called in to the gallery in Cob Lane, Tenby, where the artist has worked for 27 years.

And next Saturday, the gallery will be the venue for the launch of Dragon - a book described by Catherine as being ‘perfect for sharing, with young and old alike, for reading aloud and for enjoying the enchantment of this mythical coastline.’

The dragon is a looming presence behind Tenby. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

Walking the beaches by her home in Tenby, the shapes of the rocks between Caldey and St. Margaret’s Island made Catherine think of the ears and horns of a huge dragon whose head was beneath the surface of the water - and her idea of the book was born.

She said: “At low tide, the exposed rocks looked like the crown of the dragon’s head. He has always been a benevolent dragon.

"One thing you cannot escape on the coast is the weather: you are right in it! The speed at which the light, the colours, the sky and sea can change is amazing! I began to think of my dragon as a weather dragon.”

..and in the skies above Monkstone. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

Catherine decided she wanted to celebrate the arrival of her first grandchild with a book about a huge dragon who played a part in the weather and felt that Naomi’s watercolours ‘would give my dragon wings’.

Turner Watercolour Prize winner Naomi has just returned from Spain where she was an invited guest artist at the International Watercolour Festival in Cordoba.

She said: “Working with Catherine was a pleasure, as our goal was the same - to produce a book that celebrated the beauty of where we live.

“The techniques for the paintings, which are more whimsical than my usual work, were developed during lockdown when there was time to play and experiment.

“They are much more colourful than my usual pallete of blues and greys, which was another journey in itself.

“Working with Catherine’s words as inspiration was often as much about colour as the landscape.”

Added Catherine: “The paintings are not illustrations. They complement and enhance my words and hopefully my words do the same to the paintings. The abundant and irrepressible weather lends itself to natural rhythms and to simple alliteration.“

Catherine has dedicated the book to her grandson Oisin and to the memory of her son Richard.

“Richard lived life to the full and one of the many things he loved was supporting Welsh rugby. He liked dragons and I think he would like the dragon in this book.

Watching over Tenby harbour. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

“£10 from the sale of each book is being donated to three charities: The Bird Sanctuary, Amroth; Welsh Marine Life Rescue, Milford Haven and the Collie Rescue Centre, Crymych.

“We are very lucky to live in such a beautiful place. The book celebrates this and hopefully it can be used to help and support the many creatures who depend on this fragile environment and animals in need."

Dragon will be launched on Saturday April 1 between 11am and 4pm at the Naomi Tydeman gallery in Cob Lane.

The book – retailing at £20, cash only – will be for sale, together with original watercolours and prints of the paintings.