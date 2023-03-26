If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Quebec, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Quebec is a beautiful, timid girl who is learning how wonderful the world can be.

Quebec has come along really well with her time with us and is currently learning how to walk on a lead, loves snuggling up to her kennel mates, is easily handled but won’t come up to us on her own yet, and loves having a good sniff around the playpen.

Quebec needs a calm quiet adult-only home with kind adopters who are willing to give lots of TLC and gentle attention, which will allow her to flourish.

Quebec loves her kennel friends and gets along well with all dogs here.

Please consider Quebec in your search for a family member she deserves the best the world can offer.

For more information click here.

Shades, two years old, male, Lurcher

Shades is a big beautiful boy that has come to us from a home.

He’s very bouncy and energetic so he needs an experienced active home that can provide him with the physical and mental enrichment to ensure he’s content.

Shades will need to be an only dog as he loves to be the centre of attention and can react at passing dogs, but will redirect his focus well with positive distraction. He does play well with dogs that he knows here but can be too much at times.

Shades is a big baby and loves to cuddle up with you and have a snooze.

He waits for attention calmly in his kennel all day and has so much love to give.

Please consider giving Shades a home, he is not used to kennels and would thrive back in a house with loving adopters.

For more information click here.

Fergie, nine years old, male, German Shepherd

Fergie is a big affectionate teddy bear who loves cuddles and going out for short walks.

Fergie is looking for the perfect retirement home where he can be the centre of attention and snooze on a big comfortable bed.

Fergie will need to be an only dog and in a cat-free home, he can pull a bit on the lead so adopters will need to be mindful of this.

Fergie has some discomfort in his hips and back legs and is on medication for this which will be ongoing.

Please don’t let this put you off this perfect boy, he deserves the best life can offer him and shouldn’t be spending his golden years in kennels.

For more information click here.

Rowan, four years old, female, Boxer

Rowan is a typical beautiful bouncy boxer that walks well on a lead, loves to play and hang out with her kennel friends.

Rowan loves a gentle fuss and is gaining confidence everyday with people, with kind understanding adopters in a loving home Rowan should flourish.

Rowan will need an experienced active home where she can get plenty of exercise to keep her happy and fulfilled.

Rowan needs a larger male resident dog to teach her how to live indoors and copy new skills such as housetraining.

Rowan can live in a home with older children from 13+ that are dog-savvy and respectful of the dogs needs.

Rowan is ready and waiting for her forever family to take her home. For more information click here.

Clyde, one year old, male, Bulldog cross

Clyde was left abandoned in a house with a dachshund and her litter of pups.

Upon rescue Clyde was happily playing with the dachshund and greatly enjoyed the van ride to Many Tears.

He is a stunning happy boy who has very sadly had his ears cropped but has forgiven man for the way he has been treated and just wants someone to love and be loved by.

Clyde can be an only dog in the right home or will happily live with others but will need a cat-free home.

He walks on the lead well and could be house trained, but we cannot guarantee that so will need understanding and kind adopters.

Clyde is waiting for a home and family to call his own where he can know nothing but love and kindness, so if you can provide this for Clyde please apply here.