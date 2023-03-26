The Pembroke Farmers’ Club Award for Services to Agriculture has been awarded to Edward and Betty Morris of Loveston Farm, Pembroke.
Mr Morris has been a member of the club for 40 years, during which time he has served as chairman during 2005 and 2019; president and now treasurer. He was president over the club’s bicentenary year in 2017 when he collated the 200 year history of the club and managed to gain Lottery funding to have the book printed to commemorate this occasion.
Every August, in the days preceding the show, he can be found out on the Lamphey Showground marking out the field for the marquees, tradestands and car parking area.
Mr Morris is also currently treasurer to the Cleddau Grassland Society and has previously been chairman to the Welsh Turkey Association. He was also treasurer to the association for 28 years.
In 2005, as chairman of the club, he and Betty resurrected the Fur and Feather section of the annual Town and Country Show and they ran it for 15 years. They also took on the running of the Crafts section and now the Crafts and Shopping Mall category, as it is now known, has gone from strength to strength.
In 2016 he was the instigator of a charity concert at Folly Farm, to raise funds for the club and the Air Ambulance organisation. As the majority of the club’s members are men and to draw attention to the incidence of prostate cancer, Mr Morris instigated another fundraising concert, this time at the Henry Tudor School, for the Prostate Cymru charity.
The Pembroke Male Voice Choir, which Mr Morris had joined in 2018, performed at both of these concerts.
He has been a councillor for 40 years serving on the Stackpole and Castlemartin Community Council and has been chairman several times over the years.
Edward and Betty are longstanding churchwarden and treasurer, respectively, of St Twynnells Church and give a lot of their time to maintaining the churchyards and fundraising for the church.
Copies of 'The 200 Year History and Heritage of Pembroke Farmers' Club' are available for purchase at the show in August or directly from Mr Morris.
2022 CROPS COMPETITION RESULTS
Potatoes under Plastic: 1. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm
Salad Potatoes: 1. Brian & Barry Hathway - Broomhill ; 2. Walter Simon - East Orielton; 3. Mark Richards - South Down
Bakers / Main crop potatoes: 1.Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 2. Walter Simon - East Orielton; 3. Mark Richards - South Down
Workmanship: Luke Hayman
Winter Barley: 1.Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 3. Simon Davies - Wallaston
Winter & Spring Oats: 1. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew
Winter Wheat: 1. Harry Thomas – Landway; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 3. Jeremy Woods – Wogaston
Spring Barley: 1. David & Huw James, Langdon Mill Farm; Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 3. Brian & Barry Hathway - Broomhill
Spring Wheat: 1. Richard Morris - Bowett; 2. Jeremy Woods – Wogaston
Winter Rape: 1. Harry Thomas - Landway; 2. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 3. David Llewellyn - Lambeeth
Any other Combinable Crop: 1. Harry Thomas (Beans); 2. Jeremy Woods (Sunflowers); 3.Simon Davies (Barley & Peas)
First Year Ley: 1. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. D & A Phillips – Windsor
Second Year Ley: 1. D & A Phillips - Windsor; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew; 3. Chris James - Home Farm
Fodder Beet: 1. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 3. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew
Swedes: 1. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew; 3. Simon Davies – Buckspool
Any other Fodder Crop: 1. Chris James - Home Farm - Kale; 2. D & A Phillips - Windsor - Rape; 3. Rob John - Lammaston – Rape
Any other Horticultural Crop: 1. D & A Phillips - Windsor - Pumkins; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool – Cauliflower
Maize: 1. Mark Richards - Southdown; 2. H & D James - Langdon Mill; 3. R Lewis – Poyerston
Best Clamp Silage: 1. Roger Lewis - Poyeston; 2. Richard Morris - Powett; 3. Huw & David James – Langdon Mill
Big Bale Silage: 1. Chris James – Home Farm; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. Neil Batchelor – Castleton
Arable Silage: 1. J R Phillips – Upper Portclew
Most Points in Grass Competition: D & A Phillips - Windsor - 4 points; Simon Davies - Buckspool - 3 points
Colwyn Williams - Grass Cup - David & Andrew Phillips – Windsor
Most Points in Horticultural & Roots Competition: Joint - Simon Davies & D & A Phillips - 5 points each
F J Hathway Cup - joint - Simon Davies - Buckspool & D & A Phillips - Windsor
Best Pedigree Cow: 1. Roger Lewis no. 314 10th Lactation - Poyeston; 2. Rachael Batchelor - Chapel
Best Pedigree Herd: 1. Roger Lewis - Poyeston
Best Commercial Cow: 1. Richard Morris no 3808 - Bowett; 2. Alan Collins - Westhill; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel
Best Commercial Heifer: 1. Alan Collins no. 2002 - Westhill; 2. Richard Morris - Bowett; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel
Best Commercial Herd: 1. Alan Collins- WestHill; 2. Richard Morris - Bowett; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel
Best Pedigree Suckler Herd: 1. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green 2 Eleanor Jarrold – Brotherhill
Best Suckled Calf (Commercial or Pedigree): 1. David & Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green
Best Commercial Suckled Herd: 1. Brian & Barry Hathaway - Broomhill; 2. David & Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 3. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green
