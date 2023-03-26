Mr Morris has been a member of the club for 40 years, during which time he has served as chairman during 2005 and 2019; president and now treasurer. He was president over the club’s bicentenary year in 2017 when he collated the 200 year history of the club and managed to gain Lottery funding to have the book printed to commemorate this occasion.

Every August, in the days preceding the show, he can be found out on the Lamphey Showground marking out the field for the marquees, tradestands and car parking area.

Mr Morris is also currently treasurer to the Cleddau Grassland Society and has previously been chairman to the Welsh Turkey Association. He was also treasurer to the association for 28 years.

In 2005, as chairman of the club, he and Betty resurrected the Fur and Feather section of the annual Town and Country Show and they ran it for 15 years. They also took on the running of the Crafts section and now the Crafts and Shopping Mall category, as it is now known, has gone from strength to strength.

In 2016 he was the instigator of a charity concert at Folly Farm, to raise funds for the club and the Air Ambulance organisation. As the majority of the club’s members are men and to draw attention to the incidence of prostate cancer, Mr Morris instigated another fundraising concert, this time at the Henry Tudor School, for the Prostate Cymru charity.

The Pembroke Male Voice Choir, which Mr Morris had joined in 2018, performed at both of these concerts.

He has been a councillor for 40 years serving on the Stackpole and Castlemartin Community Council and has been chairman several times over the years.

Edward and Betty are longstanding churchwarden and treasurer, respectively, of St Twynnells Church and give a lot of their time to maintaining the churchyards and fundraising for the church.

Copies of 'The 200 Year History and Heritage of Pembroke Farmers' Club' are available for purchase at the show in August or directly from Mr Morris.

2022 CROPS COMPETITION RESULTS

Potatoes under Plastic: 1. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm

Salad Potatoes: 1. Brian & Barry Hathway - Broomhill ; 2. Walter Simon - East Orielton; 3. Mark Richards - South Down

Bakers / Main crop potatoes: 1.Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 2. Walter Simon - East Orielton; 3. Mark Richards - South Down

Workmanship: Luke Hayman

Winter Barley: 1.Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 3. Simon Davies - Wallaston

Winter & Spring Oats: 1. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew

Winter Wheat: 1. Harry Thomas – Landway; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 3. Jeremy Woods – Wogaston

Spring Barley: 1. David & Huw James, Langdon Mill Farm; Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 2. Richard Hayman - Norton Farm; 3. Brian & Barry Hathway - Broomhill

Spring Wheat: 1. Richard Morris - Bowett; 2. Jeremy Woods – Wogaston

Winter Rape: 1. Harry Thomas - Landway; 2. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 3. David Llewellyn - Lambeeth

Any other Combinable Crop: 1. Harry Thomas (Beans); 2. Jeremy Woods (Sunflowers); 3.Simon Davies (Barley & Peas)

First Year Ley: 1. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. D & A Phillips – Windsor

Second Year Ley: 1. D & A Phillips - Windsor; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew; 3. Chris James - Home Farm

Fodder Beet: 1. Jeremy Woods - Wogaston; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool; 3. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew

Swedes: 1. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 2. J R Phillips - Upper Portclew; 3. Simon Davies – Buckspool

Any other Fodder Crop: 1. Chris James - Home Farm - Kale; 2. D & A Phillips - Windsor - Rape; 3. Rob John - Lammaston – Rape

Any other Horticultural Crop: 1. D & A Phillips - Windsor - Pumkins; 2. Simon Davies - Buckspool – Cauliflower

Maize: 1. Mark Richards - Southdown; 2. H & D James - Langdon Mill; 3. R Lewis – Poyerston

Best Clamp Silage: 1. Roger Lewis - Poyeston; 2. Richard Morris - Powett; 3. Huw & David James – Langdon Mill

Big Bale Silage: 1. Chris James – Home Farm; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. Neil Batchelor – Castleton

Arable Silage: 1. J R Phillips – Upper Portclew

Most Points in Grass Competition: D & A Phillips - Windsor - 4 points; Simon Davies - Buckspool - 3 points

Colwyn Williams - Grass Cup - David & Andrew Phillips – Windsor

Most Points in Horticultural & Roots Competition: Joint - Simon Davies & D & A Phillips - 5 points each

F J Hathway Cup - joint - Simon Davies - Buckspool & D & A Phillips - Windsor

Best Pedigree Cow: 1. Roger Lewis no. 314 10th Lactation - Poyeston; 2. Rachael Batchelor - Chapel

Best Pedigree Herd: 1. Roger Lewis - Poyeston

Best Commercial Cow: 1. Richard Morris no 3808 - Bowett; 2. Alan Collins - Westhill; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel

Best Commercial Heifer: 1. Alan Collins no. 2002 - Westhill; 2. Richard Morris - Bowett; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel

Best Commercial Herd: 1. Alan Collins- WestHill; 2. Richard Morris - Bowett; 3. Rachael Batchelor – Chapel

Best Pedigree Suckler Herd: 1. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green 2 Eleanor Jarrold – Brotherhill

Best Suckled Calf (Commercial or Pedigree): 1. David & Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 2. Eleanor Jarrold - Brotherhill; 3. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green

Best Commercial Suckled Herd: 1. Brian & Barry Hathaway - Broomhill; 2. David & Andrew Phillips - Windsor; 3. Anthony Davies - Stephens Green