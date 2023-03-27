Half term hot dogs were very popular and - thanks to Andrew Rees Butchers of Narberth - there will be burgers on offer this Easter break.

The former canteen at County Hall, Haverfordwest, will be open from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday April 6 and Thursday April 13, for family- friendly food and company.

Around 35 to 40 people enjoy free soup each week, with some even becoming regulars, and with all age groups coming along it has become a welcoming, intergenerational space.

The council’s catering team are volunteering their time to prepare nutritious and delicious soups each week, using produce from generous council suppliers, with grant funding secured to continue the scheme through February and March.

With the arrival of spring and lighter evenings, the soup nights will continue every Thursday in April.

Cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, Cllr Guy Woodham said: “The catering team are well used to preparing tasty and nutritious food for our school children so when they turn their professional hand to producing soup for residents, you know it will be good.

“All cabinet members really appreciate the effort made by many members of staff in not only coming up with this initiative but also continuing to support it, ensuring its success.

“There has been a steady flow of people using the soup initiative, with some choosing to sit down and have a chat, staying for an hour or two, and others who prefer to take soup away with them.

"Please come along and enjoy some free dinner this holiday and until the end of April, absolutely everyone is very welcome.”