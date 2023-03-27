A ambitious refurbishment and improvement project is underway at Haverfordwest Rugby Club.
Funding of £56,000 will underwrite the installation of new LED floodlights and rooftop solar panels which will increase energy-efficiency and cut costs.
The bulk of the money has been provided by the Welsh Rugby Union, Sport Wales and Pembrokeshire National Park.
The expenditure will also future-proof the club for many years, while helping the environment.
The complex at Pembroke Road boasts a vibrant mini and junior section in addition to senior men, youth and women's teams.
It is increasingly used as a community hub for NHS activities such as blood donations and vaccinations.
Club officials have acknowledged the WRU, Sport Wales, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (Sustainable Development Fund) for their progressive approach and members and supporters for their engagement.
A club spokesman said: "The improvements will enable the committee to continue to deliver sporting and community activities amid the cost of living crisis.
"The investment illustrates the club's commitment to the green agenda and sporting and community provision."
