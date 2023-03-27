They are being pushed all the way by rivals Newcastle Emlyn, however, who are level on points with the Preseli men after their big 70-21 win at Whitland.

Crymych proved too strong the hosts at Crickmarren as they roared to a 57-5 away win, having previously beaten winless Pembroke 66-5 in the reverse fixture.

The league leaders were 26-5 up at the interval, with prop Lloyd Thomas claiming The Scarlets’ only try of the game, before Crymych powered to victory.

There were tries from winger Owain Evans, Huw Rees, with a brace, and flanker Rhydian Howells, three of them converted by full back Adam Phillips.

Further tries from centre Tomos Lewis (2), replacement hooker Lee Griffiths, outside half Ifan Phillips and No 15 Adam Phillips sealed a comfortable win.

Phillips also landed another three conversions as the Preseli men made it 12 wins and a draw from 13 league outings to keep their place at the top of the table.

Crymych expect a far tougher test this weekend at home to third-placed Llangennech, whilst Newcastle Emlyn are at home to fifth-placed Llangennech.

In Division Two West, hosts Fishguard and Goodwick came close to beating league leaders Pontarddulais before they went down 24-19 at The Moors.

Unbeaten Bont had opened the scoring with a push over by second row Jacob Miles from a lineout drive, with centre Llyr Gealy adding the extra points.

The Seagulls replied with winger Dylan Scott going over in the corner – but a score from influential No 8 Nicky Hopkins made it 12-5 to the visitors.

Further tries by centre Gealy and Josh Hodge, converting one, gave Bont a 19-point interval lead, before the Seagulls rallied in the second period.

Tries from teenage winger Scott and Sion Colella, both converted by centre James Griffiths, got them back to 24-19, to leave Bont holding on at the end.

Tenby moved up to second place in the league table with a battling 8-3 win at high-flying Mumbles, with all the points being scored in the first half.

Lloyd Thomas landed a penalty, but the hosts drew level through the boot of Adam Rowlands, before Cam Broadhurst scored the only try of the game.

Outside half James Williams meanwhile scored a last-gasp conversion for Milford Haven as they notched a dramatic 22-20 home win over Tycroes.

The try scorers were Dan McClelland (2), Dan Jenkins and Jimmy Buirds, with Tycroes scoring through Jack Griffiths and five penalties by Geraint Rees.

Results: 25 March:

Division One West: Felinfoel 14 Gorseinon 29; Gowerton 29 Aberystwyth 25; Llangennech 44 Penclawdd 17; Pembroke 5 Crymych 57; Whitland 21 Newcastle Emlyn 70; Yr Hendy 25 Llanelli Wanderers 17.

Division Two West: Carmarthen Athletic 19 Burry Port 16; Fishguard 19 Pontarddulais 24; Loughor 30 Nantgaredig 21; Milford Haven 22 Tycroes 20; Mumbles 3 Tenby United 8.

Division Three West A: Aberaeron 49 Llanybydder 13; Cardigan 26 Haverfordwest 25; Laugharne 58 Llangwm 12; Tregaron 10 St Davids 36.

Fixtures: 1 April:

Division One West: Aberystwyth v Pembroke; Crymych v Llangennech; Gorseinon v Gowerton; Llanelli Wanderers v Whitland; Newcastle Emlyn v Felinfoel; Penclawdd v Yr Hendy.

Division Two West: Nantgaredig v Kidwelly; Pontarddulais v Loughor; Pontyberem v Mumbles; Tenby United v Carmarthen Athletic; Tycroes v Fishguard.