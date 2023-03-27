Before the court in Haverfordwest on Wednesday March 22 was Zack High of Olivers View.

He appeared for sentence on two charges of using threatening behaviour and one of causing criminal damage, which he had admitted at a previous court.

The court heard that two females were targeted in Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock on October 15.

High had also made threats against a man in Amphion Court, Pembroke Dock on October 9, when he caused damage to the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the same person.

On the criminal damage charge, High was fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

In relation to all three charges, he was made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity of up to 15 days.

