A car which collided with roadworks on Saturday evening led to the closure of the A40 between St Clears and Bancyfelin.
Dyfed-Powys Police shut the road for around an hour so that the vehicle could be recovered.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to a one car collision in the road works on the A40 eastbound between St Clears and Bancyfelin.
"The road was closed for around an hour to allow recovery of the car.
"No-one was injured."
