The newly confirmed Great British Bake Off co-host is standing in for the broadcaster and will present the show alongside Holly Willoughby.

ITV viewers are used to seeing Schofield host the daytime programme Monday to Thursday alongside Willoughby.

Alison Hammond is also a familiar face to viewers since she fronts the show with former X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary on Fridays.

Alison Hammond is to temporarily replace Phillip Schofield this week on This Morning. (PA) (Image: PA)

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?





Hammond announced that she would standing in for Schofield at the end of Friday's episode of This Morning last week ( March 24)

She told viewers:"Guess what, I'm going to be hosting. Monday, 10 O'clock, see you there!"

The announcement comes as major names were promised to appear on the ITV show sofa this week including Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas.

On Monday morning, Holly opened the show saying: "Hello, good morning and welcome to your Monday's This Morning.

"Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building and Alison has come! Is it weird being here on a Monday?"

Alison replied: "It's lovely! It's nice actually, start the week off, it's fantastic and you're here."

Schofield will also not be appearing on the programme for the rest of the week with Hammond also standing in from Tuesday to Thursday.

This Morning fans have raced to social media to share their excitement about Alison presenting the show this week.

One person wrote: " Omg!!! Im loving this duo!! .@hollywills and Legend @AlisonHammond #thismorning."

A second user added: "Alison Hammond, winner, winner chicken dinner this week , brings sunshine and smiles, happy viewer."

While a third chimed in:" Great way to start the week with@AlisonHammond

and @hollywills hosting This Morning today and tomorrow."