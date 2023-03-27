Earlier this year Declan Maguire, of Cartlett, Haverfordwest, admitted possessing cannabis with an intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis to another, possessing criminal property and possessing the Class A drug MDMA.

The criminal property he admitted to possessing was money in the sum of £3,454.

All offences took place on October 26, 2022 when Maguire was stopped, arrested and found to be in possession of cash amounting to £3,186.

During a subsequent search of his home in Cartlett, Haverfordwest, more cannabis was discovered which had a street value of approximately £1,240 as well as a small quantity of ecstasy tablets.

On February 1 this year Maguire was sentenced to 36 weeks in custody, suspended for two years.

He must carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Today, Monday, March 27, Maguire’s money from his criminal activities was due to be the subject of a proceeds of crime application order (POCA) hearing at Swansea.

Megan Jones, for the Crown Prosecution Service, asked the court to withdraw the POCA and instead applied to the court for the forfeiture and the destruction of Maguires seized assets.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards agreed that a sum of £3,454 be forfeited and used by Dyfed-Powys Police in its fight against drug trafficking.

She also ordered that other items, including cannabis and drugs paraphernalia be forfeited and destroyed and a mobile phone and black holdall be forfeited.

She asked if there was any evidence that a black smart watch and a Wi-Fi extender box had been directly involved in Maguire’s criminal activities.

No evidence of this could be found and Judge Richards therefore made no order that they should continue to be held by police.