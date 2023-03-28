The cow class was won by Boucher, Panthowell, Penybont, Carmarthen, with Panthowell Bromley Molly, which sold at £2,100 and also took reserve champion.

The heifer class was won by Codd, The Paddock, Templeton, Narberth, with Glenora Stardust Ad, who also took the champion rosette, and 2nd was Paith Lennon Jemeima from Thomas, Penllwyngwyn, Bryn, Llanelli.

DAIRY SECTION (43): A good range of dairy stock forward with a busy ring of buyers resulted in fresh heifers selling to £2,400 (Glenora Stardust Ada) from Codd, Templeton, whilst fresh cows sold to £2,100 (Panthowell Bromley Molly) from Boucher, Penybont.

In-calf heifers sold to £1,120 from Jones, Tavernspite whilst bullers sold to £750 x3

from Thomas & Son, Glandwr. A good mix of heifer calves topped at £130 x2 from

Evergreen Farming Ltd, Pencaer.

Leading prices

Fresh heifers: £2,400 (Glenora Stardust Ada) from Codd, Templeton; £2,280 from Hammett, Salem also £1,700; £2,250 also £2,050 from HLJ 27, Llangynog; £2,050 from Rees, Ffrwdgrech also £2,000; £1,700 from Jones, Tavernspite.

FRESH COWS: £2,100 (Panthowell Bromley Molly) from Boucher, Penybont.

In-calf heifers: £1,120 from Jones, Tavernspite.

In-calf cows (aged): £810 (82 mth) from Evans, Pendine also £750 (72 mth).

Bulling heifers: £750 x3 from Thomas & Son, Glandwr.

Heifer calves: £130 x2 from Evergreen Farming Ltd, Pencaer also £120 x2; £105 from Lan Farm Ltd, Meidrim.

CALVES (252): Numbers up again on previous week the good quality beef calves are still meeting a good demand with plenty of farmers and dealers around the ring. Bull calves topped at £470 for a cracking British Blue from Davies, St Clears whilst heifers topped at £500 for a Limousin from Phillips, Llangain.

Breed report

Bulls / heifers:

British Blue, to max £470, av £223 / to max £360, av £90

Limousin, to max £315, av £133 / to max £500, av £172

Charolais, to max £290, av £180 / n /a

Hereford, to max £275, av £101 / to max £198, av £62

Aberdeen Angus, to max £245, av £100 / to max £140, av £59

Holstein Friesian, to max £105, av £58 / n /a

Leading prices

Bulls: £470 (BB) from Davies, St. Clears also £280 (BB); £335 (BB) from Davies & Sons, Waterston also £275 (Her); £315 (Lim) from Thomas, Pendine; £302 (BB) from Beynon, Tavernspite; £300 (BB) from Davies Ltd, Clynderwen; £295 x2 (BB) from Evergreen Farming Ltd, Pencaer also £290 (Char) from Davies, Lampeter Velfrey.

Heifers: £500 (Lim) from Phillips, Llaingain; £360 (BB) from Davies, St. Clears; £240 (BB) from Beynon, Tavernspite; £235 (BB) from Evergreen Farming Ltd, Pencaer; £230 (BB) from Griffiths, Eglwyswrw also £188 (BB); £198 (Her) from Davies & Sons, Waterston; £182 (Lim) from Thomas & Son, Hendy; £172 (Lim) from Thomas, Pendine; £170 (Her) from Owen, Clarbeston Road.

SHEEP

NEW SEASON LAMBS (5): Fewer about but sold to £135 for 53 kilos from Hughes, Wolfscastle who sold others at £134 for 49 kilos and £116.50 for 42 kilos all from the same producer. Top per kilo was 277p for the 42 kilos from Hughes, Wolfscastle.

HOGGETS (220): Numbers back on the previous sale, although the current wet weather we are having attributed to this. Nevertheless, hogs sold to a top price per head of £130 for 60 kilos from Scurlock & Son, Dale Road and sold to a top price per kilo of 256p for 36.5 kilos from Williams, Pontyfenni. Overall average 229.15p per kilo /

Quotations

17-25 kilos, to max 236p per kilo, av 235.71p

25.5-32 kilos, to max 229p per kilo, av 228.57p

32.1-39 kilos, to max 256p per kilo, av 235.35p

39.1-45.5 kilos, to max 238p per kilo, av 227.03p

45.6-52 kilos, to max 255p per kilo, av 243.02p

52 plus kilos, to max 225p per kilo, av 213.55p

Leading prices

Per kilo: 256p (36.5 kilos) from Williams, Pontyfenni; 255p (46.5 kilos) from Morgan, Cresselly also 252p (51 kilos) & 238p (40 kilos); 247p (36 kilos) from James & Partners, Pembroke Road; 245p (48 kilos) from Harries, Boncath; 243p (36 kilos) from E. Fowler, Llanboidy also 241p (46.5 kilos) & 234p (41 kilos); 237p (32.5 kilos) from Lloyd & Co., Cribyn Road; 234p (41.5 kilos) from Thomas, Boncath.

Per head: £130 (60 kilos) from Scurlock & Son, Dale Road; £129 (67 kilos) from Morgan, Cresselly also £128.50 (51 kilos) & £118.50 (46.5 kilos); £128 (57 kilos) from James & Partners, Pembroke Road; £119.50 (57 kilos) from Calas, Whitland; £117.50 (48 kilos) from Harries, Boncath; £112 (46.5 kilos) from E. Fowler, Llanboidy also £101.50 (45 kilos); £106.50 (46 kilos) from Thomas, Boncath.

STORE HOGS (84): Numbers up from previous sale saw a top price per kilo of 227p for 30 kilos from Bevan, Cwmfelin Boeth with others at 213p for 26 kilos again from Bevan, Cwmfelin Boeth; 164p (30.5 kilos) from Hennys Well Farm, Reynoldston and 164p for 30.5 kilos from Penrice Farms Ltd, Reynoldston. Top price per head was £68 for the 30 kilos presented by Bevan, Cwmfelin Boeth with others at £65 for 41 kilos from Thomas, Cwmffrwd; £55.50 for 26 kilos again from Bevan, Cwmfelin Boeth.

CULL EWES AND RAMS (100): Good numbers forward and trade was keen and saw ewes selling to £158 from Howells & Son, Henllan Amgoed who also sold at £128; £114 from James & Partners, Pembroke Road and £110 twice from Morgan, Goodwick. Cull Rams sold to £115 from Ruell, St Nicholas.