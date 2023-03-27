For the loyal band of Narberth supporters who travelled to Beddau on Saturday they were treated to a hard fought and entertaining match, with the Otters putting in one of their best performances of the season.

With a strong wind in their favour for the first half, Narberth got their first points on the board after only five minutes.

Scrum half Lewys Gibby made a break around the blind side of a scrum and passed to wing Josh Davies, who ran in unopposed under the posts. Full back Nick Gale converted (0-7).

Narberth dominated the early exchanges, but failed to break a solid home defence and then against the run of play the Beddau centre intercepted a pass and ran a full 70 metres to score under the posts (7-7).

Narberth continued to keep the pressure on Beddau and eventually after a good driving maul No 8 Roy Osborn crashed over the line for a try again converted by Gale (7-14).

Shortly afterwards Beddau were awarded a penalty at a scrum which their full back kicked to narrow the score to 10-14, and despite further pressure near the Beddau line by the Otters there was no further score before half time.

Early in the second half Narberth retained the ball well and kept the home team under constant pressure. A penalty ten metres out was quickly taken by Otters fly half Jonathan Rogers and when tackled he got his pass away to Josh Davies who again scored a try under the posts converted by Gale (10-21).

Beddau got immediately back into the game when a driving maul from a lineout saw their hooker dive over the line for a converted try (17-21).

The Otters continued to play some good rugby and a half break from Gale saw the ball moved to wing Ashley Sutton who when tackled slipped the ball inside to supporting centre Ilan Phillips who side stepped the final defender and ran in under the posts for a try converted again by Gale (17-28).

Beddau refused to give up and continued with the tactic of driving mauls and forward charges, but great Narberth defence held them out and when the ball was eventually moved wide Josh Davies intercepted a pass and sped up field.

A try to clinch the game seemed almost certain but Davies was hauled down by his opposing winger and his despairing pass was unfortunately knocked on and the chance was lost.

This inspired the home team once again and the Otters had to withstand yet more pressure close to their try line but again staunch defence by the whole Narberth team held Beddau out.

Finally, another interception by Gibby, who had now moved to the wing, saw him sprint some 70 metres to score a try under the posts which Rogers converted (17-35).

Then, from a Beddau mistake at a lineout, Narberth flanker Caine Rees-Jones kicked the ball forwards, collected it on the bounce and scored an unconverted try in the corner (17-40).

With the last move of the game Beddau scored a try in the corner to bring the final score to 22-40 in favour of the Otters.

After the game, coach Sean Gale sai: "This was one of the best performances of the season. The players stuck at it with superb defence and some great attacking play which produced six excellent tries."

Results: Saturday, 25 March

Admiral National Championship:

Beddau 20 Narberth 40;

Cardiff Met 41 Bedwas 26;

Maesteg Quins 6 Bargoed 50;

Neath 28 Trebanos 12;

Pontypool 9 Tata Steel 33;

Ystalyfera 17 Glamorgan Wanderers 15.

Results: Saturday, 1 April

Admiral National Championship:

Bargoed v Ystalyfera;

Beddau v Ystrad Rhondda;

Bedwas v Maesteg Quins;

Glamorgan Wanderers v Cross Keys;

Narberth v Cardiff Met;

Tata Steel v Trebanos.