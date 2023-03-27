Amanda Evans, who founded Homeless Pembrokeshire five years ago, won a Women Mastering Change award for her tireless work helping vulnerable women and families struggling with homelessness and domestic abuse.

Amanda’s work was singled out by Bernie Davies, entrepreneur, speaker, author, advisor and former lawyer who established the two-day Women Mastering Change event and awards.

Bernie said of Amanda: “For her unwavering support of women and families struggling with the hidden issue of homelessness in Pembrokeshire, many of which are fleeing domestic abuse, we’re proud to recognise Amanda Evans of Homeless Pembrokeshire.

“Amanda, you are truly a woman committed to mastering change for other women. Huge thanks for all you do.”

Amanda set up Homeless Pembrokeshire in 2017, shortly after moving to Pembrokeshire from Kent.

A passionate long distance runner when she was younger, Amanda was driven to set up the charity by the memory of a homeless man in Kent.

While training for an ultra marathon in the dark she had seen a figure huddled in a doorway. Being a woman on her own, she had crossed the street and continued with her run.

Amanda later found out that the man was homeless and had died of hypothermia.

“It struck a nerve and I have never forgotten,” she said.

Driven by the memory of that man, she started helping the homeless in Pembrokeshire five years ago.

The charity began with knitted hats for the homeless and had expanded massively. A team of unpaid volunteers now hands out emergency rough sleeper packs, raises awareness through social media and offers help and advice through its office in Haverfordwest.

Ironically Amanda herself became homeless in 2020.

“I lost nearly everything I owned and struggled to stay sane for two years,” said Amanda.

“Despite being homeless myself, I would not give up on the charity. I experienced what many of our clients go through and now I realise how valuable that is in helping others.”

Amanda now lives alone with her best friend, her loyal dog, Eric. She was not able to attend the House of Lords event in person but says that she is thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

“I felt extremely honoured that I was nominated by Nicola Merriman of Mojo Marketing for the Women Mastering Change Award,” said Amanda.

“I was quite shocked to go on to actually win this and be invited to the House of Lords to receive it.

“I am very much looking forward to having the award on display in our office, High Street, Haverfordwest.

“This award is not just about me but for all those, we have helped and will continue to help.

“I do hope it will benefit our charity in assisting with emergency rough sleeper packs for those in Pembrokeshire.”