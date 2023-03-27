Pembrokeshire Aviation Group members will ‘fly’ back to medieval times at their next meeting on Tuesday April 11.
Guest speaker Gareth Mills will tell the remarkable story of William Marshal, the forgotten knight of British history, whose statue now stands by Pembroke Castle.
The group meets at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, commencing at 7.30 pm.
Non-members are most welcome.
Further details from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.
