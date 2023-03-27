Ysgol Bro Preseli's equestrian team had success when they travelled to the Winter Series Championships in Monmouthshire to compete against teams from across the UK at the British Showjumping Just for Schools finals.
The standard was high and the girls rose to the occasion with the team of Amelia Thomas, Iris Brown, Gwenan Scourfield, Ffion Harries, Verity Lort-Phillips and Molly Brown taking home a fantastic win in the 80cm final, a second placing in the 70cm final and an individual eighth placing for Molly Brown in the 1m final.
Unfortunately, Layla Pallas had to withdraw last minute, but came to support her team members on the Saturday, which was hugely appreciated by the team.
