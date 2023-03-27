Dyfed-Powys Police investigating the 'suspicious' sudden death of a 22-year-old man in Llanelli in the early hours of Saturday, 25 March, have made an arrest.
Emergency services were called to a flat on Robinson Street, Llanelli, over the concerns for the welfare of a man.
Liam Rees Morgan-Whittle was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
His family has issued a tribute to the loving son.
“As a family we are devastated by the loss of Liam,” the statement reads. “He was a wonderful young man who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
“We would ask for privacy at this sad time.”
A police spokesperson confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.
"Dyfed-Powys Police is treating his death as suspicious and has arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident," said a statement.
"He has since been bailed pending further enquiries."
Officers have been patrolling the area today (Monday, 27 March) and conducting house to house enquiries.
Mr Morgan-Whittle’s family is being supported by specialist officers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here