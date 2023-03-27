Emergency services were called to a flat on Robinson Street, Llanelli, over the concerns for the welfare of a man.

Liam Rees Morgan-Whittle was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

His family has issued a tribute to the loving son.

“As a family we are devastated by the loss of Liam,” the statement reads. “He was a wonderful young man who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

“We would ask for privacy at this sad time.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

"Dyfed-Powys Police is treating his death as suspicious and has arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident," said a statement.

"He has since been bailed pending further enquiries."

Officers have been patrolling the area today (Monday, 27 March) and conducting house to house enquiries.

Mr Morgan-Whittle’s family is being supported by specialist officers.