Other Voices is Ireland’s internationally acclaimed music festival and live music television programme and it will be returning to Cardigan in October.

There will be a stunning line-up of live music and compelling dialogue to celebrate the musical and cultural ties between Ireland and Wales.

The three-day event’s line-up has yet to be announced but there will be established and breakthrough musicians from Wales, Ireland and further afield.

There will also be a music trail taking in a number of venues around Cardigan and more than 80 events taking place across the festival.

There will also be Clebran, which involves talks with artists, journalists, creatives and politicians on how the world, language, culture and the future are perceived.

Other Voices will be hosted by Huw Stephens and is presented in partnership with Mwldan and Triongl.

Philip Cross, Other Voices founder, said: “To return to Cardigan/Aberteifi this October is a real delight and will build on the wonderful experience that we all had last year. The music and the chatter will be stimulating, uplifting and inspirational.

"As the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford remarked at last year’s festival: ‘Culture and art lie at the soul of the Welsh-Irish relationship.’

“Other Voices and Clebran Aberteifi are a central part of the ambition to deepen and strengthen all aspects of our relationship with our nearest neighbour as laid out in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25.”

There will also be headline performers at St Mary’s Church, with the sessions being broadcast at Mwldan and live-streamed across the world on the Other Voices YouTube and social media pages.

Tickets for Other Voices – which takes place between October 26-28 - will go on sale on March 31 at 10am and can be bought at www.othervoices.ie.

Early-bird wristbands cost £25 if bought before October 1, with the price increasing to £35 after that date. The wristbands allow entry to the festival across the three days. This includes the music trail, the Clebran talks and in the draw for tickets to the live performances in St Mary’s Church as well as other prizes.

There will be exclusive content captured to be broadcast at a later date on S4C and RTÉ.