Lisa Shelmerdine Richards, a music teacher at Haverfordwest High, has loved composing music since she was a child.

She set herself a challenge to release one track each month in 2020, and when the pandemic hit, she worked remotely and increased the task to writing 20 new songs.

She hit challenges in the recording, producing and editing processes but the digital recording allowed her to record the music across the world, without breaching restrictions on travel.

She also wrote a piece of music for the West End of Wales Orchestra which was featured on BBC Radio’s Roy Noble Show, Radio Cymru and ITV News.

She said: “Living and working in isolation was challenging for so many people. As a coping strategy, I decided to face the new challenges directly and ensured to reach my 2020 writing goal by recording the music remotely.

“In effect, the pandemic opened up doors in virtual performance which certainly had and continues to have its place. You cannot beat live performance though and to now be performing the music live at the Torch Theatre is just incredible.”

She will now be performing with her eight-piece live band at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on June 1, with the show being called We’re Going Live. Her tracks have many styles including pop, rock, electronic, country, musical theatre and classical.

The show will be presented by Joe Morgan, Sarah Benbow and Emilija Kaijaks, and there will be special guests including John Rodge, Sarah Sharpe, Bethan Harkin and Steffan Hughes. Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and children and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

Lisa said: “I talked and talked about performing the music live and then one day encouraged and supported by family and friends, I thought I’d better put my words into action and approached the Torch Theatre. Very little of my music had been written down as I’d created them predominantly by ear. I’ve now spent hours and hours writing and scoring the parts for our eight band members.

The writing has been a long and time consuming process, but the end is now in sight, rehearsals booked and the creative fun side will soon take over.”