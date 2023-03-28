Status Quo legend Francis Rossi will be bringing his acoustic show Tunes & Chat 2023 to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

It is just one of 101 dates on the UK tour which kicked off on March 24 and ends on November 28.

He will be performing some well-known hits such as Down Down, Whatever You Want and Rockin’ All Over the World and tracks that have previously never been played live. In total, there will be around 20 songs performed during the show.

With Status Quo, he has sold around 100 million records since their 1968 debut and performed at Live Aid. Francis has also been given an OBE for services to music and charity.

The evening will also feature stories from his more than 50 decades of experience in the music industry. He will detail how some of the most popular songs were created to some interesting moments on the road.

Francis said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road again. This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some songs that have had much less of the limelight over the years. And of course, I do love to talk, so I’ll be telling some stories along the way.”

“I’m calling it Tunes and Chat,” he said. “I’ll have another acoustic guitarist with me and we’ll be playing songs that people love, explaining how they came about. What? You want me to tell you how many songs. Fine. We’ll be doing about twenty songs, so it’ll be a really good show with plenty of hits and some deeper cuts that don’t often get played.”

Francis Rossi’s Tunes & Chat 2023 will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on November 15. For full details and ticket sales please visit francisrossi.com