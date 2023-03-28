Jeremy Phillips, of Swn y Mor, St Davids, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.

He admitted three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child. All the offences took place in St Davids between October 13 2018 and December 12 2021.

One of the images was a category A image, an image showing extreme sexual abuse, while one was category B and one was category C.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.

Phillips, 45, was released on unconditional bail until the date of his sentencing next month. However he is required to register at Haverfordwest police station until the case is dealt with.

No pre-sentence report has been ordered at this time.