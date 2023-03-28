In the early hours of Saturday, March 24, firefighters attended a domestic property fire caused by charging electrical equipment left on a bed.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) said its crew were called out at 2.48am to a domestic property fire .

The fire had been extinguished on arrival, with the crew involved in damping down and ventilating the property using one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera and lighting.

When charging devices and appliances such as mobile phones, laptops, e-cigarettes and massagers they can become hot and easily overheat. Not only does the build-up of heat pose a fire risk, it can also lead to damage to the device’s battery.

MAWWFRS recommends you:

• Stop using a charger if you suspect that it is faulty or fake

• Do not use a charger if you have to force it into the wall socket, and don’t use it on an extension lead

• When left plugged in overnight, especially if on soft furnishings or covered, phone chargers could overheat and cause fires

• Make sure you follow instructions for all electrical devices and that you use the correct chargers in line with the manufacturer’s guidance. If the wrong charger is used for an electrical device, the internal battery can’t handle a different voltage and it can catch fire.

For more information on electrical safety, please visit the MAWWFRS website.