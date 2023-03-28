Thanks to £150,000 financial support by the Welsh Government, this year low-income families will be able to claim free entry to the Urdd Eisteddfod, being held between 29 May and 3 June in Llandovery.

The funding is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru through their collaboration agreement.

Siân Lewis, Urdd Chief Executive said: “On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Welsh Government for their financial support, which has allowed us to offer free entry to low-income families to the Carmarthenshire 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod.

“Over 75,000 children and young people compete at the Area and Regional Urdd Eisteddfod.

"As an organisation we already offer a £1 Urdd Membership scheme to families or individuals who are eligible for free school meal vouchers, school uniform grant or the Educational Maintenance grant scheme.

"This year the Urdd have also committed to offer free entry to Area and Regional Eisteddfod for families who receive £1 Urdd Membership.

“The £150,000 contribution by the Welsh Government will enable the Urdd to continue our commitment to all, by ensuing an opportunity for all to attend and experience the Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod.

"As an organisation our aim is to offer an ‘Urdd for All’ so that every child and young person has the opportunity to compete and gain from Urdd activities.”

There are two ways for low-income families to claim free tickets to this year's Urdd Eisteddfod:

Urdd £1 Membership – an e-mail will be sent to families who receive the Urdd £1 Membership with information of how to claim their ticket. The e-mail will include a unique discount code that can only be used once with their account.

Application form – an application form can be completed on the Urdd’s website to claim low-income tickets. Before tickets can be claimed, the person or family will need to confirm that they are eligible within the listed criteria. Full information and criteria of who can apply for the low-income tickets will be available on the Urdd website.

Leading up to the Eisteddfod, the Urdd will also be working with Carmarthenshire County Council, the Welsh Local Government Association and local organisations who support low-income families to make sure that those who could benefit are aware of the low-income tickets.

Tickets for the Carmarthenshire 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod will go on sale on Tuesday 28 March. To purchase tickets or to claim low-income tickets visit www.urdd.cymru/eisteddfod