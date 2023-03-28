Sinead James took the stand on Tuesday at Swansea Crown Court, where she is on trial for causing or allowing Lola’s death – which she denies.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola. He claims she was knocked down the stairs by the family dog on the morning of July 17, 2020.

James was asked about an incident where Bevan was suspected to have taken Xanax in early July.

The court head Bevan was “headbutting doorframes and punching the sofa”, which scared the dog. The dog ran upstairs and jumped on the bed, clashing heads with James, knocking out her tooth cap.

She said she felt “intimidated” by Bevan’s actions.

“Did you have any concerns over the welfare or safety of your children after that?,” asked Mr Elias.

“No,” James replied.

Kyle Bevan denies murdering Lola James in July 2020. (Image: Facebook)

The court head that James, 30, of Nyland, had completed a mother and baby course and the Freedom Programme the end of her relationship with the father of her eldest child.

She was asked about Bevan’s drug taking – taking amphetamine “twice or three times a week” and smoking cannabis – sometimes when the children were at home – “but not in the same room”.

She said it did not cause her any concern relating to her children.

James was asked about arguments she had with Bevan.

“It could be anything,” she said, adding they would happen face-to-face or over messages, but did not result in any violence.

She was asked about an incident on June 11, where she messaged Bevan’s mum saying that he had “grabbed” her by the arm, leaving her with bruising.

Did you have any concerns about the way he was treating any of your children?,” asked Mr Elias.

“No,” replied James.

Sinead James said she had no concerns over the safety of her children with Kyle Bevan in the days leading up to Lola's death. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

The defendant was asked about several incidents in which her children were hurt – including Lola falling to the floor and biting her lip on May 4, Lola suffering bruising to her nose and face when Bevan claimed she was knocked off the sofa by the dog and hit her head on the coffee table on July 9, when James’ youngest child suffering a black eye after allegedly walking into a coffee table on May 10, and when the youngest child was allegedly knocked over by the dog when James had knocked the front door on July 16.

James had not witnessed any of these incidents, and was told what happened by Bevan.

Mr Elias asked if these incidents led James to have any concerns about Bevan or about the safety of her children, to which she responded “No”.

Lola James was described as 'a lovely little girl' who was 'full of beans'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On the evening of July 16, James said she went upstairs at around 7pm or 8pm as Bevan wanted “time with the girls to bond with them”.

She said she woke up at around midnight after hearing “a bang and a scream coming from Lola”, and got out of bed to see what happened.

“He was hugging her. He said he’s got this or he was dealing with it,” she said.

She said she went to the toilet, and when she walked back past Lola’s room, Lola was in bed and her mum could see she did not have any injuries.

“What was the next thing you were aware of?,” asked Mr Elias.

“Kyle waking me up at 7.20am saying my daughter had fallen down the stairs,” she said, adding that she hadn’t seen Bevan before that or heard anything in the house overnight.

“I got dressed and ran downstairs,” she said.

“Lola was on the sofa. Her head was swollen. And her lips.”

Mr Elias asked what she thought had happened by the time the ambulance arrived.

“She had fallen down the stairs,” said James.

She was asked if there was anything unusual about downstairs in the house at that time.

“I was just thinking about my daughter,” she said.

When asked about Lola, James said: “She was a lovely little girl. She was full of beans.

“So caring and lovely. Couldn’t ask for a better daughter.

“She was on the go constantly. She’d climb, have fun.”

She added that Lola was “accident prone” and would often end up with “bruises on her shins”.

The trial continues.