Called ‘Agatha Crusty and the Medieval Murders’ it is the latest in the enormously popular Agatha Crusty series.

The first one – ‘Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders’ – premiered in 2013 and has since gone on to be performed well over 600 times around the world, including Australia and the US.

Since then there has been five other comedies featuring crime writer and amateur sleuth Agatha Crusty.

The latest has the eponymous detective attending a genealogy course – finding out more about her family tree is something that has always fascinated her.

The course is being held in one of the best preserved medieval houses in the country called Bramwell Towers, built on the site of a Franciscan Priory that has long since gone.

Sadly, wherever Agatha goes, murderous deeds seem soon to follow. She has scarcely been there a few hours when one of the people running the course dies in suspicious circumstances. And then one by one others follow.

It’s certainly time to call in the police and get a thorough investigation underway. But the arrival of a certain Detective Inspector Twigg doesn’t exactly fill the occupants of Bramwell Towers with optimism…

Agatha Crusty and the Medieval Murders opens on Thursday, April 6 at the Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven and runs until Saturday, April 8.

Tickets are available from Vision Arts at visionartswales.com.