Gareth Blake, from Cardigan, is taking on the challenge to raise awareness of the condition on World Parkinson’s Day on April 11.

The 53-year-old, who is originally from Holyhead, on Anglesey, and is a member of Parkinson’s UK Cymru’s Emlyn and Tivyside Parkinson’s group, said he had to give up his career after he was diagnosed with the condition.

He took up the sport following a taster session with Cardigan Croquet Club that was organised through his local Parkinson’s group.

Ana Palazon, Country Director of Parkinson’s UK Cymru, has hailed Gareth for taking on the challenge to raise awareness of the condition as “extraordinary”.

According to Gareth croquet is a “great release” for him because it helps him to manage his condition.

With the croquet marathon he is determined to show just what people who have Parkinson’s can achieve.

Across Wales, World Parkinson’s Day will be marked by community events. Parkinson’s UK Cymru is teaming up with the Parkinson’s community to raise awareness of the condition - and shine a light on the determination and creativity of many of the people living with it.

There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s. But the 3 main symptoms of Parkinson's are a tremor (shaking), slowness of movement and rigidity (muscle stiffness). Almost 8,000 people are currently living with Parkinson’s in Wales.

Gareth said: “For World Parkinson’s Day I thought I’d do a 12 hour croquet marathon.

“We had a taster session last year with our Parkinson’s group, and while we were there one of the croquet club members came up to me and asked me if I’d played before because I’d taken to it like a duck to water.

“It’s something I really enjoy because it’s a great release. Where I play is only 150 metres from my door. The croquet helps because it’s exercise for me, and it’s gentle exercise too.

“I’m setting up a 12 hour roster so there’s going to be someone with me there all the time while I do the croquet marathon. There’ll be people there supporting me. People from Cardigan Croquet club are going to be popping over to keep me occupied.

Gareth explained how having Parkinson’s has impacted his life: “Parkinson’s does slow me down. The most visible symptom I have is the tremor, and I freeze when I go through doorways. Parkinson’s has had a big impact on my life.

“Before I moved to Cardigan I was working in London as a logistics manager for an air conditioning company.

“Unfortunately not long after I moved I found out I had Parkinson’s. It put a stop to my work life because of all the medication I was on. I couldn’t operate machinery. It was quite difficult because some days I’d be there thinking ‘I wish I could go out and work’.

Ana Palazon, Country Director of Parkinson’s UK Cymru: “What Gareth is doing to raise awareness of Parkinson’s is extraordinary. To do 12 hours of croquet in one day is amazing.

“On behalf of the Parkinson’s community here in Wales, I would like to thank him for what he is doing to raise awareness of the condition.

“The Parkinson’s community is filled with bold and bright individuals who are doing incredible things each and every day.

“It is vitally important that people with the condition feel seen and supported by their local communities, and beyond.”