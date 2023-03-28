Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola in July 2020, while Sinead James is also on trial, accused of causing or allowing her daughter’s death – which she denies.

James, 30, of Neyland, told the court that upon arriving at Withybush Hospital, she was not able to see Lola.

“They said they did not know whether she was going to live or die – that it was 50/50,” she said.

“What did you believe at that time?,” asked David Elias, representing James.

“That Lola had fallen down the stairs,” she said. “The dog barged into her.”

“Why did you think that?,” asked Mr Elias.

“That’s what Kyle told me,” James said.

Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

She said she first began suspected Lola had not fallen during the police interviews, and described Bevan as “disruptive” with the emergency services on July 17.

“He didn’t let the police do their job. He didn’t let the doctors do their job. He was arguing with everyone,” she said.

James was asked about a series of messages between Bevan and herself, which read:

Bevan: Well what are you going to say?

Well what are you going to say? James: What you told me.

What you told me. Bevan: Well obviously but you’ve got to get it bang on like.

“I would never cover for him over my child,” she told the court. “He’s disgusting. He’s a horrible person.”

James described Bevan as being liable to losing his temper suddenly, and said that taking Xanax made him go “proper off his head”.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees asked if Bevan was aware of James’ history of abusive relationships.

“Yeah, he said he would protect me and my kids,” she said. “But he didn’t.”

Sinead James gave evidence at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

Ms Rees asked about the Freedom Programme and the support and advice she received as a victim of domestic abuse.

“You were given education on domestic violence so that you could learn and have a safe home environment for your children,” she said. “Did you learn?”

“No, obviously not,” James said. “I didn’t think Kyle would do this. I didn’t think my child would end up dead.”

She added that she didn’t see it as an abusive relationship “until it was too late”.

“I never thought he would kill my child,” James said. “Never in a million years. He’s a monster.”

Ms Rees asked about the incidents involving Lola and her younger sister being injured while in Bevan’s care.

“He always had a reason,” James said. “And I believed him.”

“Why would you believe this man you had only just met?,” asked Ms Rees.

“Because I thought who would hurt a two-year-old child,” replied James.

“You didn’t expect a person who used a hammer to smash a house would hurt a child?,” Ms Rees questioned.

The prosecutor asked why, after the incident where Lola suffered bruising to her face, James did not take her to the doctors.

“I believed him,” she said. “I believed his mum was a nurse and that his mother wouldn’t lie, and he wouldn’t lie.”

The court heard about an incident on July 7, where Bevan was alleged to have shouted “f*** it” and pushed James’ youngest child, who was in a pram, in to the road.

James said the incident made her feel “sick”, and that Bevan “did not care”.

Ms Rees asked why James did not finish with Bevan there and then.

“I’m stupid,” said James. “He said he’d never do it ever again. He said he would never hurt any of my children.”

Referencing the loud bang and scream on the night of the incident involving Lola, Ms Rees said: “This is another example of something happening to Lola and you weren’t there. Another example of a bump or a scream in Kyle’s care.”

“Looking back, it was always the youngest two,” James said. “They couldn’t talk.”

Kyle Bevan denies murdering Lola James. (Image: Facebook)

The court heard about a message James was sent by Bevan’s ex-partner’s mum on July 9. In the message, James was told “mother-to-mother I’m very concerned that he’s around your children”.

“I wish I’d listened to her and got rid of him,” she said.

Ms Rees asked if James told her health visitor about the message, or about Bevan at all. James said she did not.

“Were you hiding him from her?,” Ms Rees asked.

James admitted it “set off alarm bells” when Bevan refused to give his date of birth so she could apply for a background check under Clare’s Law, but as the domestic abuse advisor had called just as they were about to leave the house on July 16, she “forgot all about it”.

John Hipkin, representing Bevan, said he had no questions for James at this stage.

The trial continues.