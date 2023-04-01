Oskars Pilacis, 34, of Crymych, was found guilty of two charges including drink driving by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 21.

He was caught on December 24 driving a Mercedes E350 on the A40 at St Clears when he was over the drink drive limit with 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was also found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was banned from driving for 28 months and given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months as he had never held a driving licence, the vehicle was in an unacceptable condition, he was driving poorly and an accident that caused damage happened. He also had a high alcohol reading.

He also had to pay £154 surcharge and £620 costs.