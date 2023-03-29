THESE three men had incorrect paperwork and were fined for it.
Peter Swales, 37, of Llanddowror, St Clears, admitted using an unlicensed vehicle at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 10.
He admitted that on April 7, he used a Nissan Navara which had no licence as the previous licence expired on January 31, 2020.
He was fined £226 and ordered to pay £321.56 vehicle excise back duty and £100 costs.
Isaac Gadbury, 40, of Nolton Haven, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 10.
He was caught on September 18 driving a Honda Civic on Pembroke Road, Merlin’s Bridge when there was no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Daniel Collins, 36, of Ynys-y-Gored Road, Aberfan, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.
He was caught driving a Land Rover Range Rover on September 22 on the A40 in Narberth when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
