Peter Swales, 37, of Llanddowror, St Clears, admitted using an unlicensed vehicle at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 10.

He admitted that on April 7, he used a Nissan Navara which had no licence as the previous licence expired on January 31, 2020.

He was fined £226 and ordered to pay £321.56 vehicle excise back duty and £100 costs.

Isaac Gadbury, 40, of Nolton Haven, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 10.

He was caught on September 18 driving a Honda Civic on Pembroke Road, Merlin’s Bridge when there was no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel Collins, 36, of Ynys-y-Gored Road, Aberfan, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught driving a Land Rover Range Rover on September 22 on the A40 in Narberth when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.