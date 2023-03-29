Stephen Todd, 66, of Ferry Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.

He committed the offence on October 20 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi TT which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stacey Thomas, 25, of Ramsey Court, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

She committed the offence on November 23 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Suzuki Swift that was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jolene Hannaford, 45, of Middle Street, Rosemarket, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

She committed the offence on September 14 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Toyota Auris that was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £90 costs.

She also faced a second charge of failing to provide information relating to the same vehicle but on September 19.

She was fined £660, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £528 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joanna Cavill, 50, of Llawhaden, Narberth, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 22.

She committed the offence on October 3 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Toyota Yaris which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £690 costs.