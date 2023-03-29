The brightly-painted bus made its debut in Pembrokeshire last summer, when it was the first double-decker service to operate in the county for more tan 25 years.

The vehicle, operated by First Cymru, is a converted Euro 2 Volvo B7TL, which was given a new lease of life ahead of its launch in Pembrokeshire last June, just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday.

The bus had previously been in service across the UK, including in Bristol for the last 20 years.

The hop-on, hop-off Tenby Coaster service will run daily throughout the season, including bank holidays, from Sunday April 2 until mid-September.

Ticket prices, which are the same as last year, are: adult: £6, under 16: £4 and group of five (any age): £18. Concessions are free.

Fore more information and timetables, see www.firstbus.co.uk/south-west-wales/routes-and-maps/tenby-coaster