The museum's community heritage officer, Glyn Harries, will be exploring how the traditional tales of Pembrokeshire fit into the context of Welsh and Celtic mythology.

To book, either call or email the museum on 01834 842809 or info@tenbymuseum.org.uk or pay online using Eventbrite Welsh Mythology Tickets, Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

For the first time, the talk will be streamed via Zoom - tickets for the online talk can also be purchased through Eventbrite.